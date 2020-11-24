1/1
Larry Goins
1941 - 2020
Larry Goins
November 19, 2020
Granbury, Texas - Larry Goins, 79, passed away November 21, 2020 in Granbury, Texas. Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church. The rosary and viewing will precede the funeral mass at 10:00 am on Wednesday. Interment will be held at Holly Hills Memorial Park.
Larry was born November 16th, 1941 to Clyde Goins and Beaulah Hudson. Larry and Judith have been married for 58 years. He loved his family dearly. They were the most important thing to him.
He was a Police Officer with the rank of Sergeant with the Ft Worth Police Dept for over 35 years. He performed with the Fort Worth Arts District in The Littlest Wiseman, a play pageant of the nativity for 31 years as the Gold King. He was a Devout Catholic, active at Saint Andrews Catholic Church in FW and St Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in Granbury where he served as Eucharistic Minister, Lector and Sang in the choir. He visited the homebound with the Eucharist and volunteered on several committees. He was a strong supporter of St Andrews Catholic School and Nolan Catholic High School while his children were in attendance for over 20 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Masonic Lodge. He was an avid fisherman and world traveler.
He was preceded in death by his parents Clyde and Beaulah Goins, His sisters: Joyce Crager, Clydelle Skinner, Frankie Tobias, Beaulah Ann Dawson, Virginia McAdams; His brothers Eugene Goins, James H Goins, Jack Goins, and Freddie Goins.
Larry is survived by his wife of 58 years: Judith Goins; Sister: Pat Lowery; children: Joseph M Goins and wife Susy, Linda Childress and husband James, Laura Power and husband Michael; Grandchildren: Garrett Childress, Laura Ann Yuja, Chelsy Waldner, Joseph (Joey) Goins, Christopher Goins, Jacqulyn Goins, Mary Judith Power, William Power, and Ruth Power; Great Grandchildren: Riley Childress, Ellie Childress, and Nolan Yuja.
In lieu of flowers, donate to Disabled American Veterans, Wounded Warrior Project, St Frances Cabrini Catholic Church or The Monastery of the Infant Jesus in Lufkin Texas, or to your favorite charity.


Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Rosary
10:00 AM
St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church
NOV
25
Service
11:00 AM
St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Wiley Funeral Home
400 Highway 377 East
Granbury, TX 76048
(817) 573-3000
