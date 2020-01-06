|
|
Larry Joe Sinclair CHRISTOVAL--Larry Joe Sinclair of Christoval, Texas, formerly Fairfield, Texas, and Fort Worth, Texas, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the age of 80. MEMORIAL AND CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Glen Meadows Baptist Church in San Angelo, Texas, followed by burial at 4:30 p.m. in the cemetery in May, Texas. Vsitation with the family: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Harper Funeral Home, San Angelo, Texas. Larry was born Jan. 8, 1939, in Fort Worth to B.E. "Butch" and Devita Sinclair. Larry is survived by Freida, his loving wife of 61 years; children, Tony and Pam Sinclair, Debra and Randy Fair, Kimbell and Debbie Sinclair, Jodi and Leslee Allen; 13 grandchildren (11 of whom are married); 25 great-grandchildren; his brother, Terry and Mona Sinclair; sister, Sherri Hall; sister-in-law, Virginia and Dan King; and a multitude of nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters in the Lord. Larry, along with his wife, Freida, are dearly loved and faithful evangelists who for six decades proclaim the Gospel of their Lord to untold thousands of people in a multitude of churches around the country through singing, chalk artistry, and preaching. At present time, they faithfully love and serve at the Christoval Baptist Church where they are members.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 6, 2020