Larry L. Winkfield MANSFIELD -- Larry L. Winkfield 60, departed this earthly life on Friday March 8, 2019. FUNERAL: 1 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Spring Chapel C.M.E. Church 23486 FM 838 Arp, Texas 75750. Burial will be at the Overton City Cemetery. Wake: Friday March 15, 2019 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Golden Gate Funeral Home. Larry Winkfield, 60, went home to glory on Friday, March 8, 2019 in Mansfield, Texas. Although he was born and raised in Overton, Texas, he was a long-time resident of Tarrant County. Larry was employed by Bell Helicopter Textron, Inc. and a member of the Potter's House Church of Dallas. He is preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Winkfield; and brother, Eric Darrell Winkfield. SURVIVORS: He leaves his loving wife of 37 years, Juanita Winkfield; his daughter, Sheena M. Winkfield, Esq.; his son, Klevin Winkfield; his father, McClinton Winkfield, Jr.; and numerous brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces,cousins, and friends. Larry will be remembered for his quiet confidence, work ethic, and love for his family. He will be missed by all who knew him and blessed to call him friend.



