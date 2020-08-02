Larry Leonard McLauchlin AZLE--Larry Leonard McLauchlin, 64, of Azle, Texas, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Biggers Funeral Home in Lake Worth, Texas. Larry was born in Fort Worth, Texas, the oldest child of Earl and Mildred McLauchlin. Larry attended Eagle-Mountain-Saginaw schools and graduated from Boswell High School in 1974. He was a devoted husband to his high school sweetheart and wife of 44 years, Debbie McLauchlin, and loving father to Wesley Ryan McLauchlin. Larry was predeceased by his son, Wesley Ryan McLauchlin; his father, Earl Leonard McLauchlin; and his mother and father-in-law, Barbara and Billy C. Langley. SURVIVORS: Larry is survived by his beloved wife, Debbie; his mother, Mildred McLauchlin; sister, Sharon McLauchlin Ramage (Todd); sister, Debbie McLauchlin Goedecke (Larry); sister-in-law, Brenda Ellis (Kenny); nieces and nephews, Rachel Ramage, Sarah Ramage, Zachary Goedecke, Jillian Goedecke, Ashley Largent, Amber Ellis, and Josh Ellis.