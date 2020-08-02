1/1
Larry Leonard McLauchlin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Leonard McLauchlin AZLE--Larry Leonard McLauchlin, 64, of Azle, Texas, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Biggers Funeral Home in Lake Worth, Texas. Larry was born in Fort Worth, Texas, the oldest child of Earl and Mildred McLauchlin. Larry attended Eagle-Mountain-Saginaw schools and graduated from Boswell High School in 1974. He was a devoted husband to his high school sweetheart and wife of 44 years, Debbie McLauchlin, and loving father to Wesley Ryan McLauchlin. Larry was predeceased by his son, Wesley Ryan McLauchlin; his father, Earl Leonard McLauchlin; and his mother and father-in-law, Barbara and Billy C. Langley. SURVIVORS: Larry is survived by his beloved wife, Debbie; his mother, Mildred McLauchlin; sister, Sharon McLauchlin Ramage (Todd); sister, Debbie McLauchlin Goedecke (Larry); sister-in-law, Brenda Ellis (Kenny); nieces and nephews, Rachel Ramage, Sarah Ramage, Zachary Goedecke, Jillian Goedecke, Ashley Largent, Amber Ellis, and Josh Ellis.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
(817) 237-3341
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved