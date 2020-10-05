Larry Limuel ThomasSeptember 28, 1946 - September 26, 2020Arlington, Texas - Larry Limuel Thomas, born September 28, 1946, died September 26, 2020.A private service was held at Moore Memorial Gardens, 1219 N. Davis Dr., Arlington, 76012.Besides his family, Larry's most important interests were his church, First United Methodist of Arlington, his association with the University of Texas College of Pharmacy, and the Arlington Chapter Texas Exes Alumni Association. He was a practicing pharmacist and was extremely proud of the certificate he received from the State Board of Pharmacy for his 50 years of service.Surviviors: Larry is survived by his wife of almost 53 years, Martine; sons, Chris, and wife, Patti, and Marc, and daughter-in-law, Jen; granddaughter, Timarie and husband, Ben; great-granddaughters, McKinley, Presley, and Willow. He is also survived by many family members, friends, and co-workers.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the above entities.