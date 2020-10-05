1/1
Larry Limuel Thomas
1946 - 2020
September 28, 1946 - September 26, 2020
Arlington, Texas - Larry Limuel Thomas, born September 28, 1946, died September 26, 2020.
A private service was held at Moore Memorial Gardens, 1219 N. Davis Dr., Arlington, 76012.
Besides his family, Larry's most important interests were his church, First United Methodist of Arlington, his association with the University of Texas College of Pharmacy, and the Arlington Chapter Texas Exes Alumni Association. He was a practicing pharmacist and was extremely proud of the certificate he received from the State Board of Pharmacy for his 50 years of service.
Surviviors: Larry is survived by his wife of almost 53 years, Martine; sons, Chris, and wife, Patti, and Marc, and daughter-in-law, Jen; granddaughter, Timarie and husband, Ben; great-granddaughters, McKinley, Presley, and Willow. He is also survived by many family members, friends, and co-workers.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the above entities.



Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 5, 2020.
October 4, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Linda Oberly
Coworker
October 4, 2020
Larry was a great man and leader. He will be missed by all who knew him. I’m praying fro the family in this time of sorrow.
Panthea M Payne
Coworker
October 4, 2020
It was great pleasure to work over 20 years with this man at medco
donna johnson
Coworker
October 4, 2020
Larry was a wonderful man and human being. I consider myself fortunate that he and I crossed paths. My prayers and condolences to his family. May he Rest In Peace.
Jack Ridgway
Coworker
