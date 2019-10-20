Home

Larry R. Peterson DES MOINES, WASH.--Larry Ross Peterson, 77, passed away at home in Des Moines, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. MEMORIAL: The family will hold a private memorial. MEMORIALS: Those who wish to remember Larry may make gifts in his memory to the American Diabetes Association or the Hutton Settlement in Spokane at huttonsettlement.org. Larry was born May 17, 1942, in Torrance, Calif. He was a 1960 graduate of Lewis and Clark High School in Spokane, Wash. He spent most of his life in Spokane and relocated to Fort Worth, Texas, in 1997 for his job at Burlington Northern RR. He retired from BN in 2008. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his daughter, Jill (Tim) Boring; son, Mark (Susan) Peterson; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 20, 2019
