Larry Ray Mask
1949 - 2020
Larry Ray Mask
March 5, 1949 - November 6, 2020
Willow Park, Texas - Larry Ray Mask, 71, Willow Park, passed away on November 6, 2020.
A Memorial Mass will be held for Larry at 10:00 a.m. on Veterans Day, November 11, at Holy Redeemer, 16250 Old Weatherford Rd, Aledo, TX 76008. Memorials may be sent to Holy Redeemer, 16250 Old Weatherford Rd, Aledo, TX 76008.
Larry was born on March 5, 1949, in Weatherford, Texas to Audie and Edis Mask. He married Peggy Mask on October 15, 1971. He retired as a senior computer/field engineer from Lockheed Martin in March 2015. He was also a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the United States Army. He was an active parishioner and soundboard operator at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Aledo. Larry was dearly loved by all who knew him. He soaked in life -- building and flying planes, rebuilding cars, and sailing through Texas and the British Virgin Islands. He had a voracious appetite for learning, particularly in science, technology, history, and politics. He was a loving and loyal son, husband, and father, known for his comforting presence and ability to love unconditionally. Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Audie and Edis, and his sister, Shelby Jean. Larry is survived by his wife, Peggy; his children, Jennifer, Lindsey, and Brian; his sister, Carolyn; his son-in-law, Enrique; his daughter-in-law, Brooke; and his five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The family of Larry Mask wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses of Harris Hospital; the Monsignor and parish of Holy Redeemer; his nephew, Larry Young and his family; and all his family and friends.



Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Redeemer
November 9, 2020
