Lucas Funeral Home - Hurst
1321 Precinct Line Road
Hurst, TX 76053
(817) 284-7271
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lucas Funeral Home - Hurst
1321 Precinct Line Road
Hurst, TX 76053
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Good Shepherd Catholic Community
Colleyville, TX
Interment
Following Services
Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park
Colleyville., TX
Larry Stricklin


1933 - 2019
Larry Stricklin Obituary
Larry Stricklin BEDFORD--Larry Stricklin, 85, passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Good Shepherd Catholic Community in Colleyville. Interment follows in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park in Colleyville. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Lucas Funeral Home in Hurst. Larry was born Oct. 17, 1933, in Chicago to the late Everitt and Kathrine Stricklin. He graduated from St. Mel High School in 1951 and St. Joseph College Indiana in 1955. After graduating college, he proudly served three years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany. He was an independent furniture sales representative over 40 years. He and Ruth were involved in many organizations, enjoyed traveling, and spending time with their family. Larry was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Ruth. SURVIVORS: Son, Dan Stricklin and wife, Mary Dee, and their children, Elaine and Rebecca; son, Ron Stricklin and his children, Brielle and Ryan; daughter, Julie Lane and husband, David, and their children, Christopher and Michael; and sister, Kathleen Blankenship.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 1, 2019
