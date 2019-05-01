|
Larry Truman Sneath CHANDLER--Larry Truman Sneath, formerly of Arlington, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, in Tyler. Larry was born June 17, 1937, in Gustine to the late Larry Sneath and Ina Lou Bolling. He married Patricia M. Hanson on Aug. 1, 1959. He served in the United States Army from 1960-1962 as a corporal missile radar operator and mortar instructor at Fort Carson, Colo. He retired from Kroger after 45 years. Larry was preceded in death by parents, Larry Sneath and wife, Delois Martin Sneath; mother, Ina Bolling; brother, David; and mother-in-law, Eris Foreman and husband, Wayne. SURVIVORS: Wife of nearly 60 years, Patricia Sneath; son, Larry M. Sneath; daughter, Pam Jacobs and husband, Rocky; grandsons, Ross and Nathan Jacobs; granddaughters, Melissa and Heather Sneath; great-grandson, Giovanni; sisters, Rose Perkins-Varner and Wyn Lesch; and stepbrother, Darwin Stem.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 1, 2019