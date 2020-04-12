|
Larry Wine PACIFIC, MO.--Larry Wine departed this life on Friday, April 3, 2020, in Pacific, Mo., after a lengthy illness. Larry was born to Dot and Floyd Wine on June 11, 1951, in Arlington, Texas. He graduated from Arlington High School and the University of Texas at Arlington where he was an active member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. While in high school, Larry started working as a ride operator at Six Flags Over Texas and worked his way to the top. Larry worked at the management level at Six Flags St. Louis, Six Flags Great America, as well as Six Flags Over Texas. Larry was very creative, and especially excelled in development of live show concepts. People loved working with Larry due to his easy and fun nature. SURVIVORS: Larry is survived by his daughters, Emily Alexenko (Nick) and Amanda Comeaux (Cameron) of Libertyville, Ill.; brother, Floyd Wine Jr. (Janet); sister, Susie Wine McAlister (Clete) of Arlington; brother, Bill Wine (Kathy) of Dallas; and many nieces and nephews that loved him.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 12, 2020