LaTonne DeShazo Stout
June 12, 1946 - September 9, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Anna LaTonne DeShazo Stout, died September 9, 2020 at age 74 with her family by her side in Hospice care after suffering a stroke days prior.
Born on June 12,1946, a native of Fort Worth, she graduated North Side High School and soon dedicated her life to helping the deaf community and others in need. She was a co-founder and President of DEAF Inc. providing services to the deaf, deaf-blind, and hearing impaired. She was a co-founder and President of Hired Hands Inc. providing interpreting services in the Fort Worth area. She focused on the elderly and provided services to Westchester Plaza Assisted Living and Heritage Square Assisted Living. She was a co-founder and member of New Life Deaf Fellowship Church. She enjoyed the simple pleasures of her lake home with family, friends, and pets. She was beloved by many.
She is preceded in death by her mother Ethyl Long DeShazo and her father Curtis Fuller DeShazo. She is survived by her brother, Jack E. (Rebecca) DeShazo and their 5 children; cousins Vickie (Billy) Beasley, Robert Mark (Lisa) Cagley, Brenda (Gary) Collinsworth, Linda Priddy (Dale) Carr; and her stepson Jason C. (Kristen) Stout and their daughter Lily Ann Stout; A private burial was held Friday, September 11th, at Ash Creek Cemetery. Services provided by White's Funeral Homes.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 20, 2020.