LaTonne was such an awesome and fabulous woman! I loved her since we began the Trinity Valley Interpreters for the Deaf (TVID) years and years ago... she dedicated her life to the Lord's work with the Deaf community and I have always admired and respected her for that! We haven't been in touch for many years as I retired from Deaf education. Here is a story about her from years ago when we went to a Registry for the Deaf (RID) in Denver. My daughter was an ice skater and I wanted to go to the ice rink there where Scott Hamilton trained (Colorado Ice Arena, CIA) and was expected to win the Winter Olympics that next year, which he did. LaTonne wasn't familiar with anything related to ice skating, so I explained to her that he was our national champ, etc! When we got there, Scott was putting on his skates! I was super hyped. She sort of became excited, too and gave me her camera to take a photo of her with him, if he didn't mind. She approached him and said, "Mr. Thompson, (!), my friend says you are a good skater and that you may become famous next year. Can she take our picture?" Gracious as always, he said yes! When we got to the car, I was hysterical! I said, "Where did you get Mr. Thompson? His last name is Hamilton!" We laughed over that for years! Rest in Peace, dear LaTonne! You were one in a million! Hugs.. Meli

Melinda McKee Moore

Friend