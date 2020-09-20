1/1
LaTonne DeShazo Stout
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LaTonne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LaTonne DeShazo Stout
June 12, 1946 - September 9, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Anna LaTonne DeShazo Stout, died September 9, 2020 at age 74 with her family by her side in Hospice care after suffering a stroke days prior.
Born on June 12,1946, a native of Fort Worth, she graduated North Side High School and soon dedicated her life to helping the deaf community and others in need. She was a co-founder and President of DEAF Inc. providing services to the deaf, deaf-blind, and hearing impaired. She was a co-founder and President of Hired Hands Inc. providing interpreting services in the Fort Worth area. She focused on the elderly and provided services to Westchester Plaza Assisted Living and Heritage Square Assisted Living. She was a co-founder and member of New Life Deaf Fellowship Church. She enjoyed the simple pleasures of her lake home with family, friends, and pets. She was beloved by many.
She is preceded in death by her mother Ethyl Long DeShazo and her father Curtis Fuller DeShazo. She is survived by her brother, Jack E. (Rebecca) DeShazo and their 5 children; cousins Vickie (Billy) Beasley, Robert Mark (Lisa) Cagley, Brenda (Gary) Collinsworth, Linda Priddy (Dale) Carr; and her stepson Jason C. (Kristen) Stout and their daughter Lily Ann Stout; A private burial was held Friday, September 11th, at Ash Creek Cemetery. Services provided by White's Funeral Homes.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
September 16, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear for the passing of such a beautiful and wonderful lady. I studied sign-language under LaTonne at Glenview Baptist Church and TCJC. My prayers for the family, all students and friends.
Now in the arms of her Savior.
Betty Alford
Student
September 14, 2020
LaTonne was such an awesome and fabulous woman! I loved her since we began the Trinity Valley Interpreters for the Deaf (TVID) years and years ago... she dedicated her life to the Lord's work with the Deaf community and I have always admired and respected her for that! We haven't been in touch for many years as I retired from Deaf education. Here is a story about her from years ago when we went to a Registry for the Deaf (RID) in Denver. My daughter was an ice skater and I wanted to go to the ice rink there where Scott Hamilton trained (Colorado Ice Arena, CIA) and was expected to win the Winter Olympics that next year, which he did. LaTonne wasn't familiar with anything related to ice skating, so I explained to her that he was our national champ, etc! When we got there, Scott was putting on his skates! I was super hyped. She sort of became excited, too and gave me her camera to take a photo of her with him, if he didn't mind. She approached him and said, "Mr. Thompson, (!), my friend says you are a good skater and that you may become famous next year. Can she take our picture?" Gracious as always, he said yes! When we got to the car, I was hysterical! I said, "Where did you get Mr. Thompson? His last name is Hamilton!" We laughed over that for years! Rest in Peace, dear LaTonne! You were one in a million! Hugs.. Meli
Melinda McKee Moore
Friend
September 14, 2020
LaTonne was one of the friendliest persons I have ever met or with whom I have worked. She and I became friends in the early 70's and the friendship continued throughout our many changes in our lives. One of us would reach out every month or so to catch up. She seemed to never quite make it over a major fall. Even so, I was devastated when I heard of her passing.
Doug Dittfurth
Coworker
September 14, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Trudy Hunter
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved