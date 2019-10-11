|
|
Rosanna DeSantis FORT WORTH -- Rosanna LaTorre DeSantis, 80, went to her eternal reward in the heavenly kingdom of her beloved Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, October 7, 2019. SERVICE: Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Monday, October 14, 2019 at St. Patrick Cathedral. Visitation: 3-5:00p.m. with a Rosary at 4:30p.m. on Sunday, October 13, at Thompson's Harveson & Cole. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: Donations may be made in Rosanna's name to Catholic Charities of Fort Worth catholiccharities fortworth.org Rosanna died peacefully at home with her husband of 60+ years, Louis DeSantis Jr., and eldest daughter, Diana, by her side. Rosanna was born on February 12, 1939, and grew up in Columbus, Ohio, with her Italian parents, John and Mary LaTorre, six brothers and a sister. She was a member of the graduating class of 1957 of Saint Mary High School there. Rosanna and Louis moved to Fort Worth in early 1974 where he was employed as a scientist by Alcon Laboratories in the Research Department. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary LaTorre; brothers, Rocco, Carmelo, John, Joseph and Norman LaTorre, sisters-in-law, Mary Teresa LaTorre, Melanie LaTorre, and Margaret Bracaloni; brothers-in-law, Louis Viol and Jack J. Conie; and granddaughter, Angela DeSantis. SURVIVORS: Rosanna is survived by her loving husband, and her five children and their spouses, Louis DeSantis III, Diana (Mark) Kachmer, David (Jennifer) DeSantis, Julie (Tim) Rios, and Aimee (JD) Horton; as well as her brother, Anthony (Vicky) LaTorre; and sister, Mary Lou (Robert) MacNabb; her sisters-in-law, Louise Conie, Giovina Viol, Sue LaTorre, Joann LaTorre, and Patty LaTorre; brother-in-law, Anthony Bracaloni. Rosanna was cherished by her nine grandchildren, Dominic (Lindsey) DeSantis, Gabrielle DeSantis, Zachary, Kylie and Kate Kachmer, Isabella Rios, Francesca and Finn Horton, and Vincent DeSantis, as well as great-granddaughter, Shaylee DeSantis; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 11, 2019