Laura Ann Allen Quin ARLINGTON--Laura Ann Allen Quin, 78, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. SERVICE: A requiem Mass for Ann will be at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at St. Mary the Virgin Catholic Church, 1408 N. Davis, Arlington, Texas, 76012. A reception will follow. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Catholic Near East Welfare Association/CNEWA: http://www.cnewa.org/home.aspx?ID=26&pagetypeID=12&sitecode=HQ She was born Aug. 13, 1941, in Brownwood, Texas, and grew up in nearby Comanche. She graduated from Texas Christian University in 1963, worked as a secretary and editor for the Harvard Business School in Boston, then joined the State Department as an analyst, first in Washington, D.C., and later in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. She married John Quin in November 1969 and moved to Japan, where they had three daughters. After relocating to Arlington, Texas, Ann became a teacher and a founding member of the Arlington Cooperative Montessori School. They lived in the Netherlands, Arlington again, India, and Ireland before her illness brought her and John back to Arlington. She converted to Catholicism in 1988 and was a parishioner of St. Mary the Virgin of Arlington. SURVIVORS: Her husband of 50 years, John; daughters, Leah, Claire, and Eleanor Quin; sons-in-law, Glen Burnett and David Bailiff; grandchildren, Merryn and Charlie Burnett, and Anouk Bailiff; her brother, Bob Allen and sister-in-law, Janice Allen; nephews, Matt and Josh Allen and their partners, Sloan Allen and Jason Jokerst; and grandnieces, Emma and Olivia Allen.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 10, 2019