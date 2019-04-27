Home

Laura Ann Gomez FORT WORTH -- Laura Ann, 83, passed away April 23, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Monday at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel. Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Laurel Land. Laura was born October 7, 1935 to Hugh Forsyth and Marcella Lopez in Fort Worth. She was independent, hardworking and well known for her wit and sense of humor. She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Gerald Hughes; daughter, Susan Lerma; son, John Gomez Jr.; grandson, John M. Lerma; 5 brothers; and 2 sisters. SURVIVORS: Laura is survived by her son, Joe M. Gomez; several grandchildren; great grandchildren; sisters, Frances Mendoza, Anita Kates, and Rosemary Pitts.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 27, 2019
