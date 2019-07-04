Laura Bell Matkin FORT WORTH--Laura Bell Decker Matkin, born May 9, 1934, died Sunday, June 23, 2019. We hear the expression, "Do the next right thing." This is what my mom, Laura did in the face of many challenging circumstances that occurred in her life. She expressed her love more with her actions than words, and I am fortunate to have experienced her unconditional love. Laura "planted her own garden and decorated her own soul." Laura was preceded in death by her parents, Caleb and Bessie Decker; her son, Thomas Lynn Matkin; the father of her children, Robert Earl Matkin; and her brothers and sisters, Inez, Elephare, Melton, Dale, J.T. and Ross. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her daughter, Donna Matkin; son-in-law, Grady Wallace and his children, Tanner and Hilary; her sister, Louise Barleman and her daughters, Janet and Laura Lee; numerous other nieces and nephews; and Fairmount, the cat.



Published in Star-Telegram on July 4, 2019