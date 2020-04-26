|
Laura Earlene Guel MANSFIELD--Laura Earlene Guel, 83, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: A private graveside service is scheduled. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her loving daughters, Diana Lee Carpenter, Linda Sue Handley, Hannah May Alvarado; sons, Daniel Leroy Edwards (Susan), Andrew Joseph Dean Edwards; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 26, 2020