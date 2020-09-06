Laura Gene YorkMarch 3, 1925 - August 31, 2020Fort Worth, TX - Laura Gene York, 95, died at home on August 31, 2020. She was born March 3, 1925 in Fort Worth, the daughter of Steve and Ann (Keys) Tucker.Funeral: 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 10 at Travis Avenue Baptist Church, 800 W. Berry St., Fort Worth, where she was a lifelong member. Visitation: 9:30-10:00 a.m. in the church Sanctuary. Interment: DFW National Cemetery in Dallas.Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Travis Avenue Benevolence Fund.Laura Gene graduated from R. L. Paschal HS, class of 1942. She continued her education in Fort Worth at Texas Wesleyan College receiving a BA in Education in 1948. She began teaching elementary school in Fort Worth ISD in 1948 and continued her education at TCU, where she earned her MA in Education in 1954. She married her high school sweetheart, Edward York, at Travis Avenue Baptist Church in February of 1948. They celebrated 72 years of marriage on February 27, 2020.She was predeceased by her parents and sister, Ida Mae Tucker.Survivors: Husband, James Edward York; son, David York of Fort Worth; and daughters, Debbie May (Doug), Rae Lynn Franco (David), all of Fort Worth. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Derek Williams, Christopher York, Alex Baker, Renee Van Houten, David Franco Jr., Danielle May, Ryan Franco, Devon May; and 8 great-grandchildren.