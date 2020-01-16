|
|
Laura Helen McLure Hamilton Lowder FORT WORTH -- On Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, Laura Helen McLure Hamilton Lowder, loving mother of three daughters, grandmother to six grandchildren, and great-grandmother to seven boys died at the age of 95, having lived a long, glorious life. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at First United Methodist Church, Fort Worth. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to First United Methodist Church in honor of Helen Lowder, 800 W 5th St., Fort Worth, Texas 76102. She was born April 1, 1924, to Courtney Helen Formwalt McLure and Franklin Fletcher McLure in Dallas, Texas. She graduated from Polytechnic High School in 1941, where she was Senior Favorite, and then from Brantley-Draughon Business College. On April 17, 1942, she married the love of her life, Daniel Charles Hamilton. They reared three daughters, "her angels", Harriett Helen, Donna Lynn, and Priscilla Beth. She had a passion for her family first and foremost, followed by art, travel, music, dancing, needlepoint, and playing bridge. Everyone knew of her "sense of style" and her false eyelashes, which she wore from World War II until her death. She and Dan were active members of Meadowbrook UMC in the Upper Room Sunday School Class and in later years a member of First UMC Fort Worth in the Twosome Sunday School Class. She was President of the Junior Woman's Club, a member of The Woman's Club, Carousel Dance Club, and the Petroleum Club of Fort Worth. Helen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dan; brother, Frank, Jr.; second husband, Forrest Lowder; and her son-in-law, Mark S. Love. SURVIVORS: Children, Harriett and husband, James R. Shadle, Jr., Donna and husband, Rick Lee Hawrylak and Priscilla Love; grandchildren, Marlys and Trey Shadle, Bridget and Dan Shadle, Jennifer and Richard Hawrylak, Courtney Hawrylak, Lauren and Marcus Marquez and Fletcher Love; seven great-grandsons, Jackson Shadle, James Shadle, William Shadle, Hayden Hawrylak, Franklin Shadle, Hunter Hawrylak and Ty Marquez; brother, Joe Charles McLure; niece, Carol McLure Horton; and nephew, Charles McLure.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 16, 2020