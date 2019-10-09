|
Laura Peterson Chaney GRAPEVINE--Laura Peterson Chaney, 85, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Grapevine, Texas. FUNERAL: 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Greenwood Chapel, with a visitation at 2:30 p.m., prior to the service. Inurnment: Greenwood Memorial Park, Fort Worth. Laura was born May 22, 1934, in Lexington, Ky., to Rev. Joe H. Berry and Eloise Marshall Berry. She moved to Palestine, Texas, in 1937. After college, she moved to Houston and then moved to Fort Worth where she was employed by Cities Service Oil Co and America Airlines, where she retired from in 1990. She married Don Chaney in November 1956. They made their home in Hurst, Texas, where they raised two sons, Phil and Ted. Laura and Don lived a rich and full life until Don's death in 2000. They spent many exciting times watching their sons on the football, basketball and baseball fields. Laura was a lifelong member of the Christian Church. She was in a group of 10 high school friends that met annually for many years at various locations to reminisce on their memories and share the joys and sorrows of life. Laura has four grandchildren, which were a great joy in her life, always wanting to know what was going on in school, sports, work, boyfriends/girlfriends. She always talked about how proud she was of them. A few years after Laura was widowed, she reconnected with a dear Palestine friend of many years, Paul McDill. They had known each other since childhood. Laura joined Paul in Mount Vernon, Wash., and spent 11 happy years exploring the great Northwest while making new friends. Laura was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Don; and her brother, Dr. Charles Berry. SURVIVORS: Sons, Phil (Wendy) and Ted (Jo); grandchildren, Chad, Shelby, Andi and Paige Chaney; numerous nephews and nieces; and cousin, Fan Kearns.
