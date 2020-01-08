|
|
Laura Weems Kuykendall FORT WORTH -- Laura Weems Kuykendall passed away Dec. 31, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Jan. 11, First Baptist Church, Saginaw. Visitation: At the church one hour prior to the service. MEMORIALS: Donations may be made to Buckner Children and Family Services, 5310 S. Buckner Blvd., Dallas, Texas 75227. Laura was born March 30, 1967 in Dallas. She graduated from Boswell High School and had a Bachelor of Arts degree from Warner Pacific College in Portland, Ore. She held numerous positions in business development, web design, photography and substitute teaching. She had many friends and they described her as "simply love," "sunshine," "a kind soul," "one of a kind," "encourager," and with beautiful sparkling blue eyes and smile. She loved Jesus, her family and her friends with all her heart. And she loved animals of all kinds, especially her dog, Sam. She loved playing her guitar. SURVIVORS: Her father, Burt Weems and his wife, Linda; her mother, Peggy Van Hofwegen and her husband, Ron; her brother, Michael Weems and his, wife, Stephanie and their two sons, Evan and Dylan; step-brothers and sisters, Erik Van Hofwegen and son, Kurt and Jacinta Van Hofwegen and family, Nathan Van Hofwegen, Jay and Deirdre Riscky and family, Allison and Casey Jones and family, Joe and Kourtney Riscky and family.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 8, 2020