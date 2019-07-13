|
|
Lauren Anne Whitener ARLINGTON--Lauren Anne Whitener, 32, beloved daughter, mother and friend, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, in Bridgeport. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at Fielder Church, 2011 S. Fielder Road, Arlington. Lauren was born April 8, 1987, in Fort Worth. She was very proud of her service as an Army sergeant in the Afghanistan and Iraq wars. After her service, she graduated with honors and became a surgical nurse. Lauren was well-loved by many people throughout her life; her laughter was contagious. She was an amazing mother to her beloved son, Colton. She became a Christian as a teenager and was dedicated to serving others. Lauren was preceded in death by her grandfather, Royce Johnson. SURVIVORS: Mother, Julie Johnson; son, Colton James Whitener and his father, James Whitener III, of Sunset, Texas; grandmother, JoAnn Johnson; and numerous family members and loyal friends that will miss her dearly.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 13, 2019