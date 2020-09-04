1/1
Lauren Emily Christoffel Weant
1983 - 2020
Lauren Emily Christoffel Weant
January 27, 1983 - September 1, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Lauren Emily Christoffel Weant, 37, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.
Graveside: 3 p.m. Saturday at Greenwood Memorial Park, with a visitation at 1 p.m. prior to the service.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Fort Worth or Cook Children's Hospital.
Lauren was born Jan. 27, 1983, to Dennis and Kathy Christoffel, in Fort Worth.
She attended Trinity Valley School K- 12 where she loved her friends and excelled at Field Hockey. Upon graduation, she attended Arizona State University where she received her Bachelor of Science in Communications. She was a proud member of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. After graduation, she returned to Texas and attended St. Mary's University School of Law in San Antonio. While attending Law School, she spent a semester at the University of Innsbruck, Austria where she studied at the Law Institute on World Legal Problems. She earned a certificate in this study. Lauren received her Juris Doctor and was licensed to practice law in Arizona and Texas.
Lauren was a managing attorney and practiced litigation at Barrett Daffin Law Group in Addison, Texas, for the last 10 years.
Lauren met her future husband in 2010. They were married April 21, 2012 and continued to live in Fort Worth until her death.
Lauren always celebrated Halloween in a big way. Their house decorations were recognized by the entire neighborhood. She loved and admired her family and was a good friend to many. Sometimes she enjoyed golf as long as Jared wasn't coaching her! Lauren had a great sense of humor and a contagious laugh. She especially loved their dogs, Autumn and Witten. She loved life.
In addition to her husband Jared, she is survived by her parents, Dennis and Kathy Christoffel; grandfather, Robert Christoffel; Uncle Ray (Kathy) Vesely; Aunt Karen (Mark) Walters and Aunt Sandi Christoffel; three cousins, Mike (Jamie) Vesely, Brooke (Alex) Poulos and Ed (Sonia) Vesely; as well as countless friends.



Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Greenwood Memorial Park
SEP
5
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Greenwood Memorial Park
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 3, 2020
Kathy and Dennis, we are shocked and heartbroken over Lauren’s passing and your loss. You are in our constant thoughts and prayers. Tom and Natalie Brackett
Natalie and Tom Brackett
Coworker
