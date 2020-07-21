1/1
Lauren Leigh Spurrier
1983 - 2020
Lauren Leigh Spurrier FORT WORTH--Lauren Leigh Spurrier, 36, of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, as a result of stage 4 colon cancer. Lauren was born in Fort Worth on Sept. 28, 1983 and graduated from Azle High School. Lauren acquired her BA in History with a minor in medieval and early modern history from UTA. Lauren was preceded in death by her grandparents, Irving and Margaret Lee of Long Island, N.Y., and Jack and Sally Spurrier of Azle, Texas. SURVIVORS: Her 2-year-old son, Lucien Reyes Spurrier; mother, Mary Lee Spurrier; father, Dan K. Spurrier and wife, Luanne; sister, Mary Kathryn Spurrier Hoover; niece, Lilith Hope Vick; nephew, Rogan Hoover; numerous additional family and friends. PRIVATE GRAVESIDE BURIAL: Bear Creek Cemetery, Euless, Texas. Celebration of life: Pending. MEMORIALS: Donations or participation can be given to https://www.ccalliance.org/get-involved/walk-to-end-colon-cancer


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
July 21, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but your special memories help you cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Denise Bostick
Friend
July 21, 2020
Lauren, your wonderful spirit and bright energy is contagious. You are a wonderful mother, and you showed such strength and courage during a difficult time. Your love and energy will carry on through Lucien, and I will always think of your wonderful smile whenever I see him.
Laurie Simmons
Friend
July 21, 2020
She walks with the Angels in Heaven. Sorry for her loss! She was always kind.
Rebecca Brosseau
Friend
July 21, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person who fought for her life with strength and courage. RIP Lauren! I will always remember your beautiful smile ❤
Palma
Friend
July 21, 2020
Lauren, know that you were a wonderful mother to Lucien. He loves you very much. Rest in peace with the angels in heaven.
Jo Ann Reyes
