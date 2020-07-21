Lauren Leigh Spurrier FORT WORTH--Lauren Leigh Spurrier, 36, of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, as a result of stage 4 colon cancer. Lauren was born in Fort Worth on Sept. 28, 1983 and graduated from Azle High School. Lauren acquired her BA in History with a minor in medieval and early modern history from UTA. Lauren was preceded in death by her grandparents, Irving and Margaret Lee of Long Island, N.Y., and Jack and Sally Spurrier of Azle, Texas. SURVIVORS: Her 2-year-old son, Lucien Reyes Spurrier; mother, Mary Lee Spurrier; father, Dan K. Spurrier and wife, Luanne; sister, Mary Kathryn Spurrier Hoover; niece, Lilith Hope Vick; nephew, Rogan Hoover; numerous additional family and friends. PRIVATE GRAVESIDE BURIAL: Bear Creek Cemetery, Euless, Texas. Celebration of life: Pending. MEMORIALS: Donations or participation can be given to https://www.ccalliance.org/get-involved/walk-to-end-colon-cancer