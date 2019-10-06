|
Lauren M. Knowles HOT SPRINGS, ARK. -- Lauren Knowles left this earth on October 1st after a determined, months-long struggle against cancer. SERVICE: An informal memorial service will be held at Hot Springs Funeral Home, downtown Hot Springs, at 4 p.m., October 11, 2019. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers or similar commemorations, Lauren requested that friends consider making donations in support of Jackson House (jacksonhouse.org). Lauren was born September 25, 1955, to Jack W. Burkheimer and Carol (Hickey) Burkheimer, at Fort Dix, New Jersey. She married her loving husband, Drew, in 1984. Following long careers in healthcare, mostly in the Fort Worth, Texas area, Lauren and Drew chose to spend the rest of their days in the beautiful city of Hot Springs, beginning in 2017. Lauren was a gentle spirit who spread love, generosity, and positivity everywhere she went. She was also an adventuresome soul, always eager to experience a new thing, place, or idea with enthusiasm. SURVIVORS: her husband, Drew, of Hot Springs; mother, Carol Burkheimer, and sister, Nancy Lorenzo, both of Tampa, Florida; sister, Karen Schmitt, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; brother, Karl Burkheimer, of Goose Creek, South Carolina; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Arrangements are by Hot Springs Funeral Home. Online condolences atwww.hotspringsfh.com HOT SPRINGS FUNERAL HOME 1017 Central Avenue Hot Springs, Arkansas 71901 Phone: 501-623-8820
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 6, 2019