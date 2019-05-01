Home

POWERED BY

Services
THOMPSON'S HARVESON & COLE FUNERAL HOME
702 8TH AVE.
Fort Worth, TX 76104-2502
(817) 336-0345
Resources
More Obituaries for Laurie Nowak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laurie Nowak

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Laurie Nowak Obituary
Laurie Nowak ALEDO--Laurie Nowak, 53, died unexpectedly on Friday, April 26, 2019, surrounded by her family. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church. Interment: Aledo Brown Cemetery. Rosary: 4 p.m. Friday at Thompson's Harveson & Cole Funeral Home with visitation until 6 p.m. MEMORIALS: In consideration of Laurie's love of animals, please consider a contribution in her memory to your local animal shelter. Laurie Lynn Hartley Nowak was born July 6, 1965, in Mineral Wells, Texas, the daughter of Barbara Ratliff and Thomas Hartley. She had been employed as an executive assistant for 32 years at Pier 1 Imports. SURVIVORS: Husband of 10 years, Greg Nowak; children, Reese Nowak, Megan Gauwain, Ethan Nowak and wife, Marie, and Trey Gauwain; father, Thomas Hartley; mother, Barbara Stephenson; and many friends, including her Pier 1 family.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now