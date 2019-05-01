|
Laurie Nowak ALEDO--Laurie Nowak, 53, died unexpectedly on Friday, April 26, 2019, surrounded by her family. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church. Interment: Aledo Brown Cemetery. Rosary: 4 p.m. Friday at Thompson's Harveson & Cole Funeral Home with visitation until 6 p.m. MEMORIALS: In consideration of Laurie's love of animals, please consider a contribution in her memory to your local animal shelter. Laurie Lynn Hartley Nowak was born July 6, 1965, in Mineral Wells, Texas, the daughter of Barbara Ratliff and Thomas Hartley. She had been employed as an executive assistant for 32 years at Pier 1 Imports. SURVIVORS: Husband of 10 years, Greg Nowak; children, Reese Nowak, Megan Gauwain, Ethan Nowak and wife, Marie, and Trey Gauwain; father, Thomas Hartley; mother, Barbara Stephenson; and many friends, including her Pier 1 family.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 1, 2019