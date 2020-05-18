Lavenia Gregson Hudgins
1922 - 2020
Lavenia Gregson Hudgins FORT WORTH--Lavenia Gregson Hudgins passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, in Arlington at the age of 97. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, in Mount Olivet Cemetery on Sylvania Avenue. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 18, at Shannon Rose Hill. Lavenia was born July 9, 1922. A lifelong resident of Fort Worth, Lavenia graduated from North Side High School in 1939. She married Frank S. "Sam" Hudgins Jr. on March 24, 1940. Together they lived on a farm and raised livestock. In their later years, they enjoyed traveling around the United States. In the year of 2000, they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Lavenia was an active member of Sagamore Baptist Church. She will be remembered for her willingness to help others. She loved hosting family celebrations in her home. Lavenia was a talented artist, and she enjoyed working 1000-piece jigsaw puzzles. Lavenia was preceded in death by her husband, Frank S. "Sam" Hudgins Jr. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Donna Hester and husband, Mike, of Fort Worth, Martha Russell and husband, Steven, of Arlington; granddaughter, Michelle Skrasek and husband, Steve, of Arlington; great-granddaughter, Jaycie Skrasek.


Published in Star-Telegram on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel and Cemetery
MAY
19
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Mount Olivet Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel and Cemetery
7301 East Lancaster
Fort Worth, TX 76112
8174513333
