Laveria Faye Bogan FORT WORTH--On June 20, 1947, Mr. and Mrs. LaMorris and Willie Mae Hobbs Davis welcomed to the world their firstborn child, Laveria Faye Davis. She passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020, with family by her side. Laveria spent her formative years in Fort Worth where she graduated with highest honors in 1965 from Paul L. Dunbar Senior High School. Soon after graduation, Laveria married her high school sweetheart, Chauncey Bogan, and through their union a son, Linzie, was born. Laveria was intellectually gifted, and throughout her journey worked as a surgical technician, an air traffic controller, a Mary Kay consultant, and numerous sales and marketing jobs. Laveria not only had a passion for life, but for learning as evidenced by her earning an A.A. degree at the age of 63. She was voracious in her pursuit of knowledge, and read thousands of books during her lifetime. The knowledge that she acquired made her, in the opinion of some, uniquely qualified to impress upon listeners the correctness of her opinion while contemporaneously explaining to listeners that they would eventually see and come to appreciate the wisdom of her perspective. In addition to the frequent intellectual joust, Laveria also drew great joy from her lifelong journey with Jesus Christ; her son, Linzie and daughter-in-love, Yolanda; her three grandsons; and Charles Walton, her life partner of more than 30 years. Laveria had many hobbies, including yoga, singing, dancing, and traveling. Laveria was predeceased by her parents, LaMorris and Willie Mae Davis, and is survived by her life partner, Charles Walton; son, The Honorable Linzie F. Bogan (Yolanda); grandsons, LT. Linzie F. Bogan, II (Kamyl), LTJG Clark A. Bogan, Winston W.L. Bogan; sisters, Rosa Davis, Charlotte Rankin, Carole R. Davis, Ellie Davis, Regina Davis; and a host of other relatives. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Given the pandemic, a memorial service will occur via ZOOM at 2 p.m. (central standard time) on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Please email LoveLaveria@gmail.com to receive information regarding the memorial service. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of Laveria Faye Bogan.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 10, 2020.