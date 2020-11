LaVerne Hill

November 10, 1955 - November 23, 2020

White Settlement, Texas - LaVerne Podsednik Hill passed away peacefully in her sleep, on Monday, November 23, 2020. Graveside Service: 11 a.m. Friday, November 27, 2020 at Glenwood Cemetery in Alvarado, TX.

LaVerne graduated from C. F. Brewer High School in 1974 and married her best friend, Jerry Hill, in 1983. They enjoyed traveling and took many trips together.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Tina Podsednik, her husband Jerry Hill, her sister Evelyn Doty, and many other family members. She is survived by her siblings, Theresa Bucy, Patricia Phillips, Richard Podsednik, Marcella Collins, Randy Podsednik, Annette Hutcheson, Danny Podsednik and Pod Podsednik, many nephews and nieces, and other family members.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store