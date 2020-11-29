LaVon "Jeanette" ThomasJanuary 2, 1949 - November 21, 2020Fort Worth, Texas - LaVon "Jeanette" Thomas, 71, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. Graveside Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, 8301 Mansfield Hwy, Arlington, TX 76001.LaVon was born in Fort Worth, Texas on January 2, 1949 to Thelma and Shelley Thomas. She grew up on the Northside of Fort Worth and graduated from M.L. Kirkpatrick Highschool in 1967. Shortly after graduating from high school, LaVon started working at Texas Instruments in Dallas, Texas where she worked in a number of roles and retired after 45 years of employment.LaVon is proceeded in death by her mother Thelma Thomas, father Shelley Thomas and sister Beverly Killingsworth.She leaves a host of family of and friends which include her sister Myrtle Thomas, nephew Marcus Thomas (wife Patricia Thomas), niece Jinnell Killingsworth, great nieces: Lela Rose Lee, Trinity Thomas, great nephew: Cameron Thomas and special friend Horatio Haynes and godson Tony Slocum.