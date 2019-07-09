Lavonia Claywell Taff FORT WORTH--Lavonia Claywell Taff, a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, left this life peacefully following a valiant battle with cancer on Friday, July 5, 2019, at the age of 79. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Laurel Land Chapel of Chimes. Lavonia was born in Mineral Wells, Texas to Alma L. and Orlan O. Claywell. She lived the majority of her life in Fort Worth, Texas, and attended Paschal High School. Lavonia had endless enviable talents, all self-taught, long before YouTube. Painting, knitting, baking, sewing, and gardening were just a few of her hobbies. Additionally, she loved to share anything she mastered with all. Above all, Lavonia loved her friends and family and her relationship with the Lord. She will be missed. SURVIVORS: Lavonia is survived by children, Kathy Oberlander, Rick Taff and wife, Cathy, Chris Taff and wife, Sasha, Suzanne Arendall and husband, Earl, and Eric Allenstein and wife, Hailey; grandchildren, Taylor Taff and wife, Kylie, Tanner Taff and wife, Jackie, Mark Oberlander, Kristin Weber and husband, Chris, Morgan Taff, Madison Taff, Patrick Taff, Kate Miller, Easton Allenstein; great-grandchildren, Hana Taff, Kolton Taff, Sophie Taff, Hudson Taff and Henry Weber; siblings, Sandra Grant, Kay Mallory, Sue Hutchens, and Tommy Claywell.



Published in Star-Telegram on July 9, 2019