Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
(817) 293-1350
Service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lavonia Taff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lavonia Claywell Taff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lavonia Claywell Taff Obituary
Lavonia Claywell Taff FORT WORTH--Lavonia Claywell Taff, a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, left this life peacefully following a valiant battle with cancer on Friday, July 5, 2019, at the age of 79. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Laurel Land Chapel of Chimes. Lavonia was born in Mineral Wells, Texas to Alma L. and Orlan O. Claywell. She lived the majority of her life in Fort Worth, Texas, and attended Paschal High School. Lavonia had endless enviable talents, all self-taught, long before YouTube. Painting, knitting, baking, sewing, and gardening were just a few of her hobbies. Additionally, she loved to share anything she mastered with all. Above all, Lavonia loved her friends and family and her relationship with the Lord. She will be missed. SURVIVORS: Lavonia is survived by children, Kathy Oberlander, Rick Taff and wife, Cathy, Chris Taff and wife, Sasha, Suzanne Arendall and husband, Earl, and Eric Allenstein and wife, Hailey; grandchildren, Taylor Taff and wife, Kylie, Tanner Taff and wife, Jackie, Mark Oberlander, Kristin Weber and husband, Chris, Morgan Taff, Madison Taff, Patrick Taff, Kate Miller, Easton Allenstein; great-grandchildren, Hana Taff, Kolton Taff, Sophie Taff, Hudson Taff and Henry Weber; siblings, Sandra Grant, Kay Mallory, Sue Hutchens, and Tommy Claywell.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
Download Now