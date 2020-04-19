|
Lawrence Deen Vaughn FORT WORTH--Lawrence Deen Vaughn Fort Worth, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, due to complications from surgery. He was 84. Private Graveside Service Tuesday, April 21. A public ceremony will be announced and held at a later date. Memorials: A donation may be made in Lawrence's memory to the or . Lawrence was born October 12, 1935, in Lone Oak, TX. As a young man in the late 1950s, he worked in downtown Fort Worth at Cromer's Ace, followed by Moses Automotive and Transmission. He opened Vaughn's Transmission Service during the '60s and worked until his retirement. Being the master mechanic he was, Lawrence loved rebuilding autos, especially antiques. He won numerous awards at auto shows, locally and across the country. He also had an adventurous side for racing and participated in drag racing, cross country motorcycles and go-carts. He enjoyed a variety of hobbies, but his favorites were fishing, cooking and gardening. Lawrence was genuinely a devoted, kindhearted and caring man. You couldn't ask for a better husband, dad, grandpa, brother or friend. He will be extremely missed by all. Lawrence is preceded in death by his parents, John (J.H.) and Vera Vaughn. SURVIVORS: Loving wife of 29 years, Elvia Vaughn; daughters, Debbie Aselage (Doug), Pam Rogers (James), Amy Powell (Billy); son, Juan Landau (Vivian); brother, Bobby Vaughn; 10 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and his 2 best fur friends, Tiny and Sky.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 19, 2020