Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Vaughn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence D. Vaughn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence D. Vaughn Obituary
Lawrence Deen Vaughn FORT WORTH--Lawrence Deen Vaughn Fort Worth, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, due to complications from surgery. He was 84. Private Graveside Service Tuesday, April 21. A public ceremony will be announced and held at a later date. Memorials: A donation may be made in Lawrence's memory to the or . Lawrence was born October 12, 1935, in Lone Oak, TX. As a young man in the late 1950s, he worked in downtown Fort Worth at Cromer's Ace, followed by Moses Automotive and Transmission. He opened Vaughn's Transmission Service during the '60s and worked until his retirement. Being the master mechanic he was, Lawrence loved rebuilding autos, especially antiques. He won numerous awards at auto shows, locally and across the country. He also had an adventurous side for racing and participated in drag racing, cross country motorcycles and go-carts. He enjoyed a variety of hobbies, but his favorites were fishing, cooking and gardening. Lawrence was genuinely a devoted, kindhearted and caring man. You couldn't ask for a better husband, dad, grandpa, brother or friend. He will be extremely missed by all. Lawrence is preceded in death by his parents, John (J.H.) and Vera Vaughn. SURVIVORS: Loving wife of 29 years, Elvia Vaughn; daughters, Debbie Aselage (Doug), Pam Rogers (James), Amy Powell (Billy); son, Juan Landau (Vivian); brother, Bobby Vaughn; 10 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and his 2 best fur friends, Tiny and Sky.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -