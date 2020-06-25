Lawrence "Larry" Dale Fulton Jr. HALTOM CITY--Lawrence "Larry" Dale Fulton Jr., 71, of Haltom City passed away on June 20, 2020. SERVICE: Visitation: Thursday, June 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral Service: Friday, June 26, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Both at Shannon Rufe Snow Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow at Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. He proudly served in the United States Army. Larry enjoyed a longtime career as a cross-country truckdriver for Tandy and later, Rider. SURVIVORS: Larry is survived by his wife of 27 years, Janice; and other relatives and friends.