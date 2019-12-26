|
Lawrence "Larry" Eugene Meriwether BOWIE--Lawrence "Larry" Eugene Meriwether, 79, went to our Lord on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, after an unexpected diagnosis and short battle with cancer. FUNERAL: 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Lucas Funeral Home in Hurst with burial following in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, also at Lucas Funeral Home in Hurst. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Larry may be made to K9 Mill Rescue, to DFW Pug Rescue, or the Hospice of Wichita Falls. Larry was born Sept. 21, 1940, to Leslie and Ruby Meriwether. He retired from Bell Helicopter after 40 years. He loved to travel and loved animals. He loved to nurture the ones that were disabled or broken spirited and was always so compassionate to each one of them. He appreciated and loved the country life and was just a laidback kind of guy who will forever be loved and deeply missed. "I was supposed to spend the rest my life with you; and then I realized you spent the rest of your life with me. I smiled because I know you loved me, till the day you went away, and will keep loving me till the day we're together again. I love you always." SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, JoAnn Meriwether; son, Chad Meriwether; daughter, Stacey Meriwether; stepdaughters, Donna Smith, Lisa Martin, Amanda and husband, Lee Williams; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous friends and loved ones.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 26, 2019