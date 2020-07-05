1/1
Lawrence Eugene "Gene" Potter
Lawrence Eugene "Gene" Potter NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Lawrence Eugene "Gene" Potter passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas, at the age of 83 years old. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Birdville Cemetery in Haltom City, Texas, 76117. Gene was born May 9, 1937, in St. Charles, Mo., to the late Arthur Lawrence Potter and Martha Ellen Sonners Potter. He retired as a shipping manager from Ozark Airlines. Gene had a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. Gene was preceded in death by his parents, and grandson, Jeremy Green. SURVIVORS: Gene is survived by his wife, Roberta Arnold Potter of North Richland Hills; son, Michael Potter of Fort Worth, Texas; daughter, Tammy Blagowsky of Haltom City, Texas; daughter, Mary Ellen Barlow of Kosse, Texas; grandchildren, Rachel Fuller, Lily Blagowsky, Sophie Montgomery, and Emily Barlow; and five great-grandchildren.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 5, 2020.
