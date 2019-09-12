|
Lawrence Eugene Wimbrey, Sr. FORT WORTH -- Mr. Lawrence Eugene Wimbrey, Sr., 70, transitioned from time into eternity on Sunday, September 1, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019 at The Potters House of Fort Worth, 1270 Woodhaven Boulevard; Family and Friends will gather at 10:30 a.m., to witness the Grand Arrival of Mr. Wimbrey in the Mortuary Masters Horse Drawn Chariot. You may visit Mr. Wimbrey in the Lowery Suite at Tree of Life from Noon to 4 p.m., Friday; and the family will receive friends from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., at Concord Baptist Church, 4909 Wichita Street; Burial: Mr. Wimbrey will be Borne by Chariot to the Garden of Charity at Cedar Hill Memorial Park. SURVIVORS: Left in God's care are: His beloved wife, Joyce Harris; his devoted children, Corey Harris, Lawrence E. Wimbrey, Jr., Willie Wimbrey (Catherine), Johnny Wimbrey (Crystal) and Ronnietta Wimbrey; his loving sister, Ella Wimbrey Wilson; 17 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 12, 2019