Lawrence F. Klutz FORT WORTH--Lawrence Ferdinand Klutz, 81, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas, Texas. Born Nov. 14, 1937, "Larry" grew up in Metamora, Mich. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he met his future wife, Chiyoko. A career in the Air Force gave him the opportunity to travel the world, living in Japan, Okinawa and New Mexico. He retired after 20 successful years of service. Larry and Chiyoko settled in Fort Worth to finish raising their children. Always the dedicated employee he spent the next 37 years working for Glenview Pharmacy, only recently retiring. Steadfast, dependable and loyal, Larry was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Chiyoko, and his parents, John and Goldie Klutz. SURVIVORS: Sisters, Barbra Kolhagen and husband, Hank, Ruth Schang and husband, Jim; daughter, Lorraine Murry and husband, Paul; sons, John and wife, Vicki, Charles and wife, Angela; grandchildren, Bryan and Robert Murry, Janasue, and John Klutz, Harrison and Matthew Klutz; along with numerous nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.



