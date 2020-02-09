|
Lawrence Garcia Jr. FORT WORTH--Lawrence Garcia, Jr., 18, loving son, brother and uncle, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Greenwood. Lawrence was born March 27, 2001, to Lawrence and Norma Garcia Sr. in Fort Worth. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Gloria H. Garcia SURVIVORS: Parents, Lawrence Garcia Sr. and Norma Garcia; brother, Daniel Garcia and wife, Angelica; sisters, Natalie Garcia Ruiz and husband, Steven, and Casandra Garcia Alegria and husband, Gabriel; grandparents, Antonio Garcia, and Francisco and Julia Realme; five nieces; one nephew; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 9, 2020