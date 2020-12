Lawrence Robert KlempnauerDecember 15, 1933 - December 1, 2020Fort Worth, Texas - Lawrence Robert Klempnauer was born December 15, 1933 and died on December 1, 2020. Lawrence was a dedicated humble servant of Christ. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Doris; three children; daughter-in-law; four grandchildren, his two great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Lawrence's honor to the charity of your choice . A family graveside service will be held at a later date at the DFW National Cemetery.