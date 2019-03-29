Lawrence Rodney "Rod" Barthold, Sr. KRUM -- Longtime resident of Krum and Arlington, Lawrence Rodney "Rod" Barthold, Sr., 85, passed peacefully on March 22, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m., Saturday, March 30, 2019, Krum First United Methodist Church. Burial: Krum Jackson Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, March 29, 2019, Denton Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: Flowers appreciated, however, donations to the Krum Heritage Museum or the Krum First United Methodist Church are welcomed. He was born in Krum, Texas on December 28, 1933 to Herbert C. Barthold and Marjorie Knox Barthold. Rod married Nena Bell Garrett in 1954. In 1956, he began his 40-year career with Temco now known as Lockheed Martin. The family moved to Arlington in 1966. Upon his retirement in 1996, Rod and Nena returned to live in Krum in his mother's childhood home (Knox House). After Nena's death in 2001, he married Bonnie Clardy in 2004. Rod's life was spent volunteering for many organizations including Meals-On-Wheels and Lions Club. He was a 50-year member and last living Master Mason of the "old" Krum Masonic Lodge. Rod was a member of the Krum First United Methodist Church; helped develop City Park West; a founder of the Krum Society of Historic Preservation and Krum Heritage Museum. He loved his children and friends beyond measure. Rod was known for his positive, generous, fun loving spirit, and uplifted everyone even on his not so good days. Our world is a little less bright because of his passing. By following his example, our memories of him will guide us to do the right things. Preceded in death: Wife, Nena Garrett Barthold; son, Lawrence Rodney Barthold, Jr.; wife's daughter, Mary Clardy Beshero; mother, Marjorie Wanda Knox; father, Herbert Clarence Barthold; sister, Mamye Kathleen Barthold; brother-in-law, Fermin Trevino. SURVIVORS: Wife, Bonnie Clardy Barthold; daughter-in-law, Kathy Gambrell Barthold; daughters, Linda Barthold Gillespie (Brian) and Angela Barthold Estes (Cliff); sisters, Susan Barthold Dodd (Denney) and Jane Barthold Trevino. He is also survived by his wife's children, whom he loved dearly, Dean Clardy (Tanya), Melanie Clardy Herd (Dennis); grandchildren, Bryan Barthold, Brooke Barthold George, Lisa Gillespie, Jamie Gillespie Martin, Shawn Gillespie, Paige Gillespie, Ally Clardy Buckminster, Casey Clardy Scott, Ben Herd, Katelyn Herd Crowell, James Beshero, Bonnie Beshero Mondragon.



