1/1
Lawrence "Larry" Shearer
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence "Larry" Shearer
March 24, 1942 - November 14, 2020
Hurst, Texas - Larry went to his heavenly home on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Larry was born and raised in Mississippi and served in the U.S. Air Force. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Suzan Huff Shearer, his children, Lucy Shearer Cross & Ray; John Shearer & Tracey; Bobby Wiggins, Jr. & Cheryl; Chantil Guinn & Gary; Angi Hays & Mikel; Kelli Agan, twelve grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and his brother Billy Shearer and sister Frances Walters.
A private memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at the DFW National Cemetery in Dallas, Texas.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
10
Memorial service
DFW National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved