Lawrence "Larry" Shearer

March 24, 1942 - November 14, 2020

Hurst, Texas - Larry went to his heavenly home on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Larry was born and raised in Mississippi and served in the U.S. Air Force. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Suzan Huff Shearer, his children, Lucy Shearer Cross & Ray; John Shearer & Tracey; Bobby Wiggins, Jr. & Cheryl; Chantil Guinn & Gary; Angi Hays & Mikel; Kelli Agan, twelve grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and his brother Billy Shearer and sister Frances Walters.

A private memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at the DFW National Cemetery in Dallas, Texas.





