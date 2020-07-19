1/1
Layton Brown
Layton Brown FORT WORTH--Layton Brown, 61, went to be with our Lord Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Fort Worth. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd with burial in Pope Cemetery. Viewing: The family will be receive friends for the viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Rev. Gary Burkins will officiate. Pallbearers: Matt Rogers, Cody Brown, Skip Brown, Dustin Brown, Jake Hollcraft, James Card, and Julian Rivera. Layton was born March 1, 1959, to Blanton Brown and Alice Haney Waggoner in Tulsa, Okla. He proudly served our country in the United States Marines. Layton loved dogs, grilling, plants, and the Dallas Cowboys. He was a part of Bell Helicopter for 31 years. Layton was preceded in death by his father; granddaughter, Raven Brown; and brother, Nathan Brown. SURVIVORS: Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 40 years, Guineth Brown of Fort Worth; his sons, Skip Brown and wife, Lynette, of Fort Worth, Dustin Brown and wife, Natalie, of Creekview, and Cody Brown of Fort Worth; nine grandchildren; his sister, Lexie Turner of Fort Worth; his mother, Alice Brown Waggoner of Decatur; other relatives; and a host of friends.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home
100 South Ewing Street
Boyd, TX 76023
(940) 433-5310
