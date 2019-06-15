|
L.C. Jenkins Sr. FORT WORTH--L.C. Jenkins Sr., 80, answered the Master's call on Saturday, June 8, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at New Creation Fellowship Church, 2126 Amanda Ave., Fort Worth, Texas. SURVIVORS: Those left to cherish fond memories are children, Leonard Jenkins Jr., Teresa Jenkins, Lavon Fountain, Donald Jenkins, and Karen Hamilton; sister, Essie Pruitt; brother, Henry Jenkins; and host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 15, 2019