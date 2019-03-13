|
|
Leah Ogena Collins NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Leah Ogena "Gene" Reynolds Collins passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019. SERVICE: 1 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019. Both at Shannon Rufe Snow Funeral Chapel. Ogena proudly sang with the Fort Worth Opera for many years. She worked at Carswell AFB for more than 30 years. In 1989, she found the love of her life, Fredric Collins, and they were married almost 30 years. Ogena volunteered for the North Richland Hills Police Department, and was awarded the Certificate of Recognition as the First Designated Volunteer in Police Service. SURVIVORS: Husband, Fred; sister, Claire Hicks (Alfred); children, Debi Hamrick (Bob), Connie Baker Sabo (John); stepchildren, Pamela Peters (Billy), Kathy Higgins (Jerry), and Cynthia Allen; grandchildren, Steven, Ron, Kristine, Rane, Sarah, Krystal, Jennifer, Chasity, Brandon, Anthony; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 13, 2019