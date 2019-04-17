Home

Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
(817) 237-3341
Leatha Spears Richardson

Leatha Spears Richardson Obituary
Leatha Spears Richardson WEATHERFORD--Leatha Spears Richardson, 59, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, in Azle. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, in Azleland Cemetery in Reno. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at Biggers Funeral Home. Leatha was born in Dallas on Sept. 13, 1959, to Kenneth and Vicki Spears Capp. At a young age, she was adopted by Don and Juanita Spears. They have resided in the Weatherford area for many years. She worked at Educare and other jobs helping people for over 20 years. Leatha enjoyed spending time with family and friends as well as hanging out and a good party. She loved her time going to Wal-Mart. Leatha was preceded in death by her biological mother, Vicki Spears Capp; her adoptive parents, Don and Juanita Spears; and brother, Philip Spears. SURVIVORS: Her husband, Lonnie Ray Richardson; children, Vicki Richardson of Fort Worth, Carla Richardson of Weatherford and Lonnie Richardson Jr. and Linda Garibay of Azle, Donnyel Capp, Lorrie Capp of Lindale, Kenneth Capp Jr. and wife, Amy, of Greenville.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 17, 2019
