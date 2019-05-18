Lee Allen Holub ARLINGTON--Lee Allen Holub, 86, of Arlington passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at a Fort Worth hospice. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Monday at Lucas & Blessing Funeral Home with a visitation an hour prior. Interment: 2 p.m. in Mitchell Cemetery in Iredell. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations which may be made to Cal Farley's Boys Ranch, 600 S.W. 11th Ave., Amarillo, TX, 79101. Lee grew up in Springtown, Texas. He graduated from Springtown in 1951 and enjoyed attending class reunions. After high school, he continued his education at Abilene Christian University and became a preacher. He left the ministry to follow a passion of being a photographer, taking pictures for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He then was blessed to work for LTV until his retirement in 1991. Lee married Dortha J. Bateman in 1966 in Iredell. He loved to fish, and Dot loved to cook what he caught. They were very proud of their farm and enjoyed their life in Godley, Texas. They would always have a huge garden every year. Lee suffered a major stroke 27 years ago, but he did not let this slow him down. He still continued to drive, "fix" things and mow with Dot being at his side, until her passing in 2007. He then moved to Arlington to be closer to family. On Saturday nights, at times, he could found at Angelo's enjoying barbecue and a cold schooner. Lee returned to the farm on Saturday before his passing to see the wildflowers and his cows and said, "Good" "Good." He was ready to go home. Lee was preceded in death by his wife, Dortha J. Holub, and parents, Leo and Nora Holub. SURVIVORS: Sons, Dorman (Xan) Holub of Graham, Allen (Linda) Holub of Mansfield, Jeffery Shirley of Cleburne; daughters, Starla (Terry) Smith of Godley and Holly (David) Robertson of Galveston. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends. The family would like to thank everyone for their kind words, support and friendship that was given to our father, grandfather and great-grandfather throughout the years.



