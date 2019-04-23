|
Lee Bennie Hunt FORT WORTH--Lee Bennie Hunt passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at 91. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Noon Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Greater Deliverance Church, 3415 Story St. Burial: Private. Wake: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors. SURVIVORS: Loving children, Rosetta Dears, Gwendolyn Sayles (Jerry), Carolyn Williams, Eric Hunt and Constance Williams; a host of grand, great- and great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 23, 2019