Lee Ray McConathy
1934 - 2020
November 15, 1934 - November 21, 2020
Benbrook, Texas - On November 21st, days after his 86th birthday, Lee Ray McConathy of Fort Worth, claimed the promises of his baptism and joined with the great multitude of the heavenly host.
Funeral: 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Greenwood Chapel. Visitation: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday at Greenwood Funeral Home. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to Boys Town charity organization in his memory.
A native of Hillsboro, Texas and the son of farmers, Lee and Ruby McConathy, passed peacefully on due to complications from pneumonia.
Lee married the love of his life, Colleen Dews in January 1967. They celebrated 42 wonderful years of marriage before her passing in 2009. The best of friends, there was nowhere they would not travel for a good lunch if they could go together. Lee shared his childhood love of fishing, hunting, and camping with their three sons. Attending night school to become a draftsman, Lee was employed as a mechanical engineer by the Fruehauf Corporation. He was an exceptional woodworker and talented painter.
A loving and dedicated husband, father, and grandfather, a great friend with knowledge and wisdom to share, Lee is dearly missed. We remember him best for his humility, humor, and ability to accomplish anything he set his mind to. The family rejoices knowing he is now reunited with those he loved.
He is survived by his children and their wives: Brian and Candace, Doug and Sondra, and Jon and Susan. Grandchildren: Angela, Clayton, Sean, Ian, Emily, Colton, Vivian, and Henry.
Lee was also blessed to have found a second love, Janie Spenser, whom he met through the Widowed Persons Service (WPS).



Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
DEC
1
Funeral
02:30 PM
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
