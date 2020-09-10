Lee William DeForest

January 5, 1941 - September 4, 2020

Lakeside, Texas - Lee William DeForest passed away at his home on Friday, September 4, 2020.

Graveside service: 10 a.m. Monday, September 14, 2020 at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.

Lee William DeForest was born January 5, 1941 in Detroit, Mich. to the late Donald John and Opal Marie Stiltner DeForest. He was raised in Des Moines, Iowa and moved to Fort Worth in 1977. Lee married Ruby Barslund on April 9, 1966 in Denver, Colo. He retired from the Air Force after 20 years of service. Lee was stationed in Turkey, Viet Nam, Panama Canal Zone, ENT AFB- Syracuse, NY, and Carswell AFB-Texas.

Lee was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Dennis DeForest.

Survivors: Wife, Ruby DeForest; sister, Donna DeForest-Mossberg; and half brother, John DeForest.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store