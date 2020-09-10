1/1
Lee William DeForest
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lee William DeForest
January 5, 1941 - September 4, 2020
Lakeside, Texas - Lee William DeForest passed away at his home on Friday, September 4, 2020.
Graveside service: 10 a.m. Monday, September 14, 2020 at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.
Lee William DeForest was born January 5, 1941 in Detroit, Mich. to the late Donald John and Opal Marie Stiltner DeForest. He was raised in Des Moines, Iowa and moved to Fort Worth in 1977. Lee married Ruby Barslund on April 9, 1966 in Denver, Colo. He retired from the Air Force after 20 years of service. Lee was stationed in Turkey, Viet Nam, Panama Canal Zone, ENT AFB- Syracuse, NY, and Carswell AFB-Texas.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Dennis DeForest.
Survivors: Wife, Ruby DeForest; sister, Donna DeForest-Mossberg; and half brother, John DeForest.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
(817) 237-3341
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved