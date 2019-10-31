Home

Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel and Cemetery
7301 East Lancaster
Fort Worth, TX 76112
(817) 451-3333
LeeOra Couch Obituary
LeeOra Couch ARLINGTON -- LeeOra Couch, 89, passed away on October 26, 2019. GRAVESIDE: 2:30 p.m., Friday, Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1, Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Home, 7301 E Lancaster Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76112. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests you consider PhasedIn, a new transitional living program in Arlington for foster youth who are aging out of the foster care system. Gifts can be sent to PhasedIn, PO Box 3647, Wichita Falls, TX 76301-0647, http://PhasedIn.org/donate. She was born on November 7, 1929, in Chicago, Ill. to Britton S. and Mabel Leavitt. LeeOra dedicated her life to teaching primary grades in the Fort Worth ISD for over 30 years, positively impacting thousands of children. She graduated from Paschal High School in Fort Worth Christian University (BA) and Texas Wesleyan University (MEd). She enjoyed cooking, entertaining and travel and served her church as a Presbyterian Elder. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Donald D. Couch. SURVIVORS: her son, Kent Couch and his wife, Becky; her daughter, Donna Hogard and her husband, Chuck; grandchildren, Leah Collum-Galatas and her husband, George, Lacy Collum, Jeffrey Couch and his wife, Whitney, Erin Couch; and great-grandsons, Tyler Couch and Parker Couch.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 31, 2019
