Lela Gilmer FORT WORTH -- Lela Gilmer, 87, died November 17. The cause of her death, was a long and fulfilling life. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Laurel Land Chapel of Chimes, Saturday, November 23 at 10:00 am. MEMORIALS: if so desired Cook Children's Medical Center or . Lee was born in raised in Southern Illinois. She was a graduate of Marissa Township High School where she was recognized for her musical achievements. She attended Washington University School of Nursing in St. Louis, graduating in 1953. Having specialized in Pediatric Nursing, she worked at St. Louis Children's Hospital for a short time. She then moved on to Corpus Christi, Texas and was employed by newly built Driscoll Children's Hospital where she held various positions. She met and married Tom in 1961 and they had two children. After moving to Joshua, Texas and raising their children she returned to nursing at Huguley Hospital. She then moved on to Ft. Worth Children's Hospital and later Cook Children's Medical Center, retiring in 1995, after 15 years. Lee and Tom couldn't sit still so they moved to Ft. Worth and renovated a 1928 bungalow in Arlington Heights. After Tom's death in 2004 she became active in the antique field and continued this field until March of 2016. She spent the last 3 years of her life at Trinity Courtyard Senior Living where she made numerous friends and was an avid and competitive game player. She will be missed by all who knew her. SURVIVORS: son, Chris of Dallas; daughter, Kathy and husband, Kevin Broxterman of Burleson; granddaughter, Amanda and husband, Adam Miller of Keller; great-grandsons, Anderson and Asher; niece, Dixie Otte of Longmont, Colo.; and nephew, Ed Whicker and wife, Erin of Lyons, Colo.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 22, 2019